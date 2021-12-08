HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Hamden police have made an arrest following threats made against the high school and middle school.

Police said they arrested a 13-year-old, who allegedly made threats that were found on Instagram.

The teen is a student at Hamden Middle School and was charged with first-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace.

This arrest comes on the first day high school students went back to class after being off for the past three days due to the threats.

Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett said “I hope this development provides a measure of relief and helps to increase confidence in our school's safety, and the safety of our teachers, students, and support staff. This has been a trying time for our community. I would urge that we continue to provide mental and emotional support to all those in need. Additionally, I would like to commend the HPD for their steadfast efforts throughout this daunting ordeal, as they maintained a watchful presence over our schools.”

Lines of students built up outside the high school on Wednesday as part of the school's new security measures.

The school reopened on Wednesday after being closed Friday, Monday and Tuesday.

One of the new procedures involved metal detectors, according to Hamden's Board of Education.

"Please remind your children to be patient as staff tries to ensure as safe an environment as possible for all the students," the school posted to social media. "With time, and installation of new equipment, wait times should be dramatically reduced each day."

In addition to the metal detectors, members of the Hamden Board of Education and Hamden police agreed upon adding mental health support, a student resource officer, three security guards, and a program that will alert security when doors at the school open.

The measures were discussed during a meeting on Monday.

On Monday, Nov. 29, Hamden police said two ninth grade students got into a fight after dismissal. A 13-year-old student stabbed a 14-year-old student multiple times.

The victim of the stabbing is expected to be ok, according to officials.

Both students face charges.

The evening of Thursday, Dec. 2, school officials said they received an anonymous tip about a gun being brought to school on Friday, Dec. 3.

Police and school officials made the decision to close the high school that day.

Then on Sunday, Dec. 5, Hamden Public Schools received another online threat directed toward the high school. The mayor’s office, Hamden Police, and school officials decided to close the school Monday, Dec. 6, and Tuesday, Dec. 7.