HAMDEN (WFSB) – Police arrested a man on robbery charges after a brief foot chase Friday afternoon.
According to police, Officer Ronald Glifort observed a male standing in the middle of Putnam Avenue “trying to flag down vehicles.”
Simultaneously, he observed another male walking towards him. The male standing in the street advised Officer Glifort that the other male attempted to rob him at gunpoint.
The robbery suspect, later identified as Amaadi Cole, fled on foot on the Farmington Canal Trail.
Officer Glifot pursued Cole on foot, sustaining several scrapes and cuts, through a thick wooded area.
Officer William May and his K-9 partner “Blaze” conducted a thorough search of the wooded area and located a loaded firearm.
Police said further investigation revealed that Cole “shoved” the firearm into the lower back of the 26 year-old victim.
Cole was charged with first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a firearm and interfering with a police officer. Cole was held on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court October 25.
