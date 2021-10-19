HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested by Hamden police for shooting two people back in May.
Michael Wooten, 23, of Hamden, was charged with criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, and illegal discharge of a firearm.
The incident happened on May 13 around 12:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of Dixwell Avenue.
Police said they found a 20-year-old New Haven resident in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Pershing Street. She had a gunshot wound to the chest.
A second victim, a 22-year-old Hamden resident, was found to have been shot in his buttocks, hand and pelvis.
Both were hospitalized with serious injuries.
Detectives from Hamden and the New Haven Police Department's shooting task force helped with the investigation.
Wooten was arrested on Oct. 12 and held on a $350,000 bond.
He was given a court date of Nov. 17.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden police at 203-230-4048.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.