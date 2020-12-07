HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Police in Hamden said one of three suspects accused in the violent robbery of a nurse was arrested.
They identified the suspect as 18-year-old Levante Player and charged him with second-degree robbery and third-degree assault on an elderly person.
It happened early Wednesday morning at the Arden House on Mix Avenue.
Police said a 63-year-old nurse had just arrived at work when she told police she was approached by a young man who was wearing dark-colored clothing and a ski mask.
According to police, the woman said the suspect tried to grab her purse and then punched her in the shoulder and chest.
The victim told police two other suspects then grabbed her purse before they all took off in a light-colored SUV.
They fled toward Mix Avenue.
Player's bond was set at $50,000.
He's due in court in Meriden on Jan. 22, 2021.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden police at 203-230-4055.
