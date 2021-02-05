HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Hamden police have arrested a man accused of stealing packages.
Earlier this week, police were called to the Lakewood Apartments on Whitney Avenue where a man was seen using a crowbar to force his way into a front lobby where a package was located.
The suspect then left the area but was later stopped by police during a traffic stop.
During the traffic stop, officers found a crowbar and stolen packages inside the vehicle.
Several empty Amazon boxes addressed to homes on Whitney Avenue were also located in the area.
The man was identified as 53-year-old Eric Manley, of West Haven.
He was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, sixth-degree larceny, and third-degree criminal trespass.
He was held on a $10,000 bond and is expected to appear in court next month.
