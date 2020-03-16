HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A 17-year-old from North Haven faces charges for robbing another teen of a Playstation 4.
It happened in the area of Fairview Avenue and Jones Road in Hamden back on Jan. 24.
Investigators said that the victim, also 17 years old, was attempting to sell his Playstation online.
The suspect inquired about it and wished to purchase it.
A meeting was set up in the area of Eli Whitney Technical School.
However, the 17-year-old suspect displayed a firearm, took the Playstation and about $400, and fled on foot.
Police said the suspect was last seen fleeing on foot toward Arch Street.
Investigators were eventually able to identify the suspect and applied for an arrest warrant.
Hamden police said they arrested the 17-year-old suspect on March 12 and charged him with first-degree robbery and second-degree larceny.
The suspect was given a court date of March 30 in New Haven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.