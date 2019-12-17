HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Hamden police arrested three teenagers who are accused of breaking into vehicles Monday night.
Officers were called to the area of 55 Connolly Parkway for the report that three suspects were going through parked vehicles.
It was also reported that the suspects had tried to get into a local business in the area.
Three teens, who police located in the area of Wheeler Street, were found with a set of car keys and jewelry.
They were identified as 19-year-old Regan Chardon, 19-year-old Yoel Ferguson, and a 15-year-old, all from Hamden.
They were all charged with third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass, and conspiracy to commit larceny in the sixth-degree.
They’re all due in court next month.
North woods patchwork facial hair and a smiler. Sorry gentlemen, neither of those 2 tactics make you look tough, nor will impress your roommates in prison. Pucker up!
