HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Hamden police are searching for a man accused of robbing a bank on Thursday morning.
Police said officers responded to the TD Bank on Dixwell Avenue around 10 a.m.
The suspect is described as a Black man in his 30s, around 6 feet tall, with a slim build. He was wearing glasses and a bright orange short-sleeve shirt.
He presented a note to the teller and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Hamden police at 203-230-4047.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.