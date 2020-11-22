HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hamden are looking for whoever stole two crossovers, one of which had a 7-month-old baby was inside.
The vehicle was taken from a gas station parking lot on Dixwell Avenue on Saturday.
Police said they responded around 9:15 a.m.
According to police, the Nissan Rogue was left abandoned near Dixwell and Homestead avenues by the suspected thief who then hopped into another waiting stolen vehicle, a Honda CRV. The driver of the CRV then sped south on Dixwell Avenue at a high rate of speed.
An employee of a nearby business approached the abandoned Rogue and noticed the baby inside, strapped into a car seat.
The infant was unharmed, police said.
Police found out that the Rogue was stolen moments beforehand from the parking lot of the gas station in the 1600 block of Dixwell Avenue. Its driver had an issue with her credit card and was distracted.
A man then got into the vehicle with the baby inside and fled before meeting up with the driver of the CRV.
Police determined that the CRV was stolen about an hour before the theft of the Rogue. It was taken from the parking lot of a business on State Street. It was unoccupied, but had its keys in the ignition and was idling.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden police at 203-230-4000.
