HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – The Hamden Police Commission met for the first time since one of their officers was arrested.
Officer Devin Eaton was charged with multiple crimes after shooting at an unarmed couple in April.
Dozens of protesters attended the meeting, demanding the commission to fire Eaton.
Hamden's interim chief of police says it's took soon to fire Eaton.
"We are abiding by the labor contract, we are abiding by our practice and how it's done. We are not delaying it at all, we have not delayed it at all," said Chief John Cappiello, Hamden Police Department.
On April 26, Eaton and a Yale police officer shot at Paul Witherspoon and Stephanie Washington after pulling them over.
Witherspoon was not injured, but Washington was struck, but survived her injuries.
The Yale police officer, Terrence Pollock, was cleared of any wrong-doing because Eaton fired his gun first.
After a state investigation, Eaton was charged with assault and reckless endangerment.
Eaton was then placed on unpaid administrative leave.
Now, the department is conducting an internal investigation and they will soon report their findings to the police chief and police commission.
Cappiello said the department's internal investigation will wrap up in a week. At that point, he'll make a recommendation to the police commission.
Commission members will wait until the investigation ends before deciding Eaton's fate, but protesters demanded they fired him during the meeting on Wednesday night.
"We've been here since April 16. Our movement is growing because of it. We are waiting for you city officials to act," said Kerry Ellington, a protester.
Commission chair Michael Iezzi said it was emotional being the target of so much, but he said he understands the protesters' frustrations.
"I feel their pain, I understand their concerns, and we are all moved by this as well. I don't have any hard feelings," Iezzi said.
The protesters made a promise at the end of the meeting that they would be back.
Hamden's police commission will meet next month after Cappiello makes his recommendation.
