HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – The Hamden Police Commission is meeting for the first time since one of their officers was arrested.
Officer Devin Eaton was charged with multiple crimes after shooting at an unarmed couple in April.
Dozens of protestors attended the meeting, demanding the commission to fire Eaton.
On April 26, Eaton and a Yale police officer shot at Paul Witherspoon and Stephanie Washington after pulling them over.
Witherspoon was not injured, but Washington was struck, but survived her injuries.
The Yale police officer, Terrence Pollock, was cleared of any wrong-doing because Eaton fired his gun first.
After a state investigation, Eaton was charged with assault and reckless endangerment.
Eaton was then placed on unpaid administrative leave.
Now, the department is conducting an internal investigation and they will soon report their findings to the police chief and police commission.
Eventually, the commission will decide whether Eaton will remain as a police officer or be fired.
It is possible they will make their decision during the meeting on Wednesday night, but in the past, commission members have indicated they will likely wait until the internal review is over.
The meeting started at 5:30 p.m. and is at Hamden Town Hall.
