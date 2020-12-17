HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating a deadly double shooting that happened at a condominium complex in Hamden.
Investigators were seen at Pine Rock Avenue on Wednesday morning.
Police said the double shooting happened in the area of Arch Street and Pine Rock Avenue.
A woman, later identified as 43-year-old Darlene Brown, was shot and killed.
Her husband, 57-year-old Derrick Miller suffered a gunshot wound to the torso. He's listed as being in serious condition.
There is no immediate threat to the public, police said.
The investigation remains active at this time.
