HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – On Oct. 26, around 10:00 a.m., officers with the Hamden Police responded to the Dixwell Avenue Save-A-Lot for a report of a carjacking and car accident.
According to the victim, he was approached by two suspects at his car, after he had left the store.
One suspect grabbed him, while the other pointed a gun at him. They forcibly grabbed the victim’s keys and stole his car.
The police investigation showed that the suspects drove through a red light at the parking lot exit, where they crashed into two other cars.
Both suspects fled on foot. They were described as two male teens, around 5’8” to 5’10,” while thin builds, wearing all black clothes and face masks.
One person was injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital.
The police recovered the stolen car at the car site.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Mark Sheppard of the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Division at 203-230-4047.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.