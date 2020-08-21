HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Hamden police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night at a party where over 100 people were in attendance.
The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. on Warner Street.
When police arrived, they were met by a large crowd of over 100 people, they said.
A person had been shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The Hamden Police Department Detective Division is conducting an investigation.
Anyone with information should contact police at (203) 2304052.
