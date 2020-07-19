HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hamden are investigating after a man was shot and killed Saturday evening.
Police say they responded to the area of Newberry Street and Winchester Avenue around 6 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
A Honda Civic was struck by gunfire at the intersection of Newberry Street and Winchester Avenue, police said.
Officials say the vehicle traveled westbound on Newberry Street across Newhall Street before going through a fence.
Police say the operator of the vehicle, Kaymar Tanner, 22, of Hamden, was struck by gunfire.
Tanner was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced deceased, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mark Sheppard at 203-230-4047.
Hamden police say an update will be provided Monday.
