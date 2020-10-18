HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a 28-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night.
According to police, officers responded the the scene on Goodrich Street after a report of up to 10 gunshots.
Officers located John Ratliff, 28 suffering from a gunshot wound. A second victim, a 23-year-old Hamden resident was also shot in the arm.
Both victims were treated on scene and transported to Yale-New Haven hospital.
Police said Ratliff died shortly thereafter.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Shawn Nutcher of the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 287-4812
