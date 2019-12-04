HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Police in Hamden are investigating a report of suspicious activity on Wednesday morning.
Officers were called to Express Fuel on Dixwell Avenue around 9:40 p.m.
A woman told police that a man engaged her in conversation while she was pumping gas. As the woman drove away, the man attempted to open the rear door of the car.
The woman’s 8-year-old daughter was in the back seat of the car, and the woman feared the man was attempting to take her daughter.
The suspicious person is described as a black man, late 30s, 6’3” tall, weighing around 230 pounds, with facial hair. He was last seen driving an older model, silver-colored Jaguar. The car has right front-end damage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden Police at 203-230-4030.
