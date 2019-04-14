HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Two people are injured following a shooting early Sunday morning in the parking lot of the Off the Hook restaurant on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden, police said.
Police responded to the area around 2 a.m. in response to a report of shots fired.
When officers arrived they found a 23-year-old Hamden resident who was shot in the thigh.
Shortly after police located a 27-year-old New Haven resident lying in front of the restaurant with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Both victims were brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital.
The Hamden Police Department Detective Division is investigating the incident.
