HAMDEN (WFSB) - Police in Hamden are investigating a reported robbery and carjacking Nov. 28.
According to police, the victims were parked in the parking lot of a local business.
Moments later, a white sedan parked next to them. Four males emerged from the sedan, wielding firearms.
Police said the men are described as black males, 14 to 20 years-old wearing masks, stole their jewelry, a cell phone, a belt and their vehicle, described as a 2018 Ford Escape.
Police said One of the victims stated that one of the males “stuck a handgun” to his chest. There were no reported injuries.
The suspects were last observed traveling at a high rate of speed, southbound on State Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4000.
