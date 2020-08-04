HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a shots fired incident where a young child was nearly struck by gunfire.
Hamden Police responded to the reports of shots fired around 10 p.m. on Monday in the area of Goodrich Street and Edwards Street.
Shot Spotter indicated that 12 gunshots were fired.
Officers located numerous shell cases on Edwards Street and determined that two bullets struck a home on Goodrich Street.
One of the bullets entered a second floor, nearly striking a young child. Investigators said the bullet missed the child by approximately two feet.
Another bullet struck an unoccupied car parked on Edwards Street.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4000.
