HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Hamden police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old woman.
Police said she was found in the bathroom of a home on High Top Circle on Thursday evening with significant injuries.
Emergency crews pronounced her dead at the scene.
The woman has not yet been identified and an autopsy is set to be performed.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.