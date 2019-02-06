HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- An internal police investigation is underway in Hamden, after police body cam video shows what some are calling inappropriate and prejudice behavior from officers.
It stems from an incident last year involving two men who are Hispanic.
Police body cam video shows the pursuit and arrest last year, involving driver Victor Medina and a passenger.
The passenger told officers Medina didn’t speak English, however officers didn’t believe him and one of them spelled out the initials for Immigration Customs Enforcement.
The lawyer for the 28-year-old driver said the officers were biased based on the video.
“It seemed excessive to my eyes. It didn’t seem like he didn’t pose any threat. It seemed like he was compliant,” said Lawyer Frank Cirillo.
Hamden police launched an internal investigation, and Mayor Curt Leng said in a statement “Our Hamden community takes great pride in our diversity and so do the hard working men and women of the Hamden Police Department. This matter is being taken very seriously, a complete and thorough investigation is underway, and I’m confident that when completed appropriate action will be taken.”
Medina faces DUI, evading police, and reckless driving charges.
The passenger was not arrested and was released.
However, after experiencing what happened, Medina’s lawyer said a civil suit against the department is not out of the question.
“They kept accusing him of speaking English and faking it. There was a comment about next he’s going to speak Russian and then the ICE comment is very offensive,” Cirillo said.
The Hamden police chief was not available for a comment on Wednesday.
Medina and his lawyer are waiting for a trial date to be set for the DUI charges.
