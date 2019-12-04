HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- An 80-year-old man from Hamden with dementia has been located after he went missing on Tuesday, police said.
John Reed is safe at home after he was reported missing around 4 p.m. in the area of Hamden Plaza and Mart at 2100 Dixwell Avenue.
Police said John Reed was last seen on Tuesday wearing a black/cream colored wool hat, a black jacket, cream colored pants, and black sneakers.
Reed is described a 5’10” man with white hair and brown eyes.
Those with information are asked to contact Hamden PD at 203-230-4000.
