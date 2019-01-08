Hamden shoplifters

Hamden police are looking to identify three women accused of shoplifting (Hamden Police)

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Hamden police are looking to identify three women accused of stealing roughly $500 worth of clothing.

According to police, the shoplifting happened last Friday at the Marshall’s on Dixwell Avenue.

After the incident, police said the three female suspects were seen traveling southbound on Route 15, heading toward New Haven.

Anyone with information should contact police at (203) 230-4030.

