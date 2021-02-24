HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Hamden police are looking for information after a dog was found abandoned on Tuesday.
Around 8:30 a.m. police responded to Downs Road for the report of an abandoned dog.
Police said a hiker exited a nearby trail and saw a driver in a blue pickup truck abandon a dog on the side of the road.
The dog is described as an older female beagle. Behind her shoulder blade is a “two-inch mass.”
Police said the beagle has extremely long nails and is emaciated.
The truck was said to have a darker gate affixed to it.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Hamden Animal Control at 203-230-4080.
