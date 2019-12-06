HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Hamden police are investigating a suspicious incident where a young boy was allegedly recorded in a store bathroom.
Officers were called to TJ Maxx on Dixwell Avenue on November 22 around 4 p.m.
A 10-year-old told police he was shopping with his guardian when he went to the bathroom.
An unknown male asked him if he was “okay,” then the child observed the man using a cell phone to record him.
The child then left the bathroom and told his guardian of the incident. The guardian then tried to detain the person responsible but was not successful.
Police said the suspect is described as a male between the ages of 18 and 20, with black hair and was wearing a yellow shirt at the time.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Hamden police.
