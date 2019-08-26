HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Hamden police are looking for a man accused of stealing a Tesla from a parking lot Saturday night.
It happened around 9 p.m. in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Putnam Avenue.
A family said they had just finished dinner at a local restaurant when they went outside to find their Tesla sedan missing.
They tracked the car, which “pinged” in the area of Dixwell and Circular avenues.
The family had a second car at the restaurant, and began tracking down the stolen car.
According to police, the family spotted the car parked at a red traffic light on Dixwell and Putnam avenues.
They pulled up next to the stolen car and began yelling at the suspect, who fled from them and ended up hitting their car on the left side of the bumper.
The suspect then abandoned the stolen Tesla on Warren Street.
He’s described as a younger “light-skinned black male, with a round face.”
Anyone with information should contact police at (203) 230-4030.
Police are reminding folks to contact police if a vehicle is stolen, and to not pursue any suspects.
