HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A 22-year-old died from a shooting in Hamden that happened Saturday.
Police identified the victim as Herman Bellamy of Hamden.
Police responded to Fairview Avenue and Arch street around 10:45 p.m. on reports of shots being fired. Two vehicles were involved.
They said a passenger of Bellamy's vehicle fired a handgun from Bellamy's vehicle.
The passenger was identified as 19-year-old Charles Hill of New Haven.
Responding officers said when they got there, they found one of the vehicles in the roadway of Fairview Avenue with a gunshot victim inside.
The victim, Bellamy, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, ballistic evidence and multiple handguns were recovered at the scene.
The Medical Examiner’s office and the Connecticut State Police are assisting with the homicide investigation.
Hill was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit and illegal discharge of a firearm.
He was given a court date of Jan. 28 in Meriden. His bond was set at $750,000.
The investigation into who shot Bellamy is ongoing, according to police.
Police asked anyone with information or surveillance video to contact Det. Jomo Crawford of the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 203-230-4048.
They said any information provided can be confidential.
