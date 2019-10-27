HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- After a six-month investigation, Hamden Police Officer Devin Eaton is expected to face a judge on Monday.
State Police charged Eaton with one count of assault in the first degree and two counts of reckless endangerment after investigators said Eaton fired 13 shots at an unarmed couple after following their car into New Haven.
Body cam and surveillance video show the 29-year-old officer’s encounter with driver, Paul Witherspoon and the passenger, his girlfriend Stephanie Washington.
The April encounter began when Eaton believed the car was involved in an attempted armed robbery. Eaton crossed into New Haven and fired 13 shots at the couple while they were in the car.
Eaton fired eight shots before Yale Officer Terrance Pollock fired his weapon.
In the New Haven State Attorney’s report, Eaton told investigators he believed Witherspoon had a gun.
The report, however, raised questions through its findings by stating if an argument can be made that the first shot was reasonable, believing Witherspoon had a gun, it was not reasonable to continue shooting when he retreated, never returned fire, and moved toward the passenger side while continuing to shoot knowing someone was sitting there.
Washington suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.
As for Yale Officer Pollock, the report cleared him, claiming his use of force was justified as he said he believed Eaton and Washington were exchanging gunfire. During the incident, one of Eaton’s bullets grazed Pollock.
Throughout the state’s investigation, Eaton remained on administrative leave. But, once arrested and charged, Eaton was removed from the payroll.
Acting Chief of Police John Cappiello is expected to have a recommendation to the police commission to decide Easton’s fate, whether it comes as discipline, or firing.
Channel 3 spoke with Eaton’s defense lawyer who said these actions send an alarming message – officers need to be 100 percent right, 100 percent of the time or risk facing charges.
Eaton is expected in New Haven Superior Court on October 28th.
