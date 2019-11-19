HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Hamden Police Department’s acting police chief is recommending that a Hamden police officer charged in an officer-involved shooting terminate his employment.
Acting Police Chief John Cappiello has recommended that Officer Devin Eaton terminate his employment if his charges stand.
Eaton, 29, was involved in an officer-involved shooting in April. He shot at an unarmed couple 13 times in New Haven.
Eaton is currently on unpaid administrative leave and will remain so until the resolution of the case.
He was charged with first-degree assault and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.
Eaton and Yale University officer Terrance Pollock opened fire on a vehicle driven by Paul Witherspoon, according to state police.
Witherspoon’s passenger, Stephanie Washington, was hit but recovered.
The shooting happened on Argyle Street near Dixwell Avenue in New Haven and was partially captured by surveillance cameras and officer body cam footage.
Investigators said Eaton believed Witherspoon's vehicle matched one that was involved in an armed robbery in Hamden.
Witherspoon told police he was following orders to get out of the car when the bullets started to fly.
While Eaton was charged, Pollock was found to be justified in firing his weapon. According to the state's attorney's report, from Pollock's vantage point, he heard a series of gunshots and believed that gunfire was exchanged. Pollock believed his cruiser was struck by gunfire and was even wounded by a shot fired by Eaton.
On Tuesday, Cappiello released the departmental charges against Eaton that were relayed to the Board of Commissioner. The department charged Eaton with Conduct Unbecoming, Neglect of Duty, and Use of Force and Firearms Discharge.
Eaton is due back in court December 10.
