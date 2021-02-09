Richardson Wong-Aponte

Richardson Wong-Aponte.

 Hamden police

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Hamden police identified a man accused of stealing a car that had a 6-month old baby inside.

Hamden Stolen Car

On Feb. 8 around 4:13 p.m., Hamden police said they responded to Dixwell Avenue near Woodin Street for the report of a stolen car with a baby inside.

They said Richardson Wong-Aponte, 37, of Hamden, was charged with second-degree kidnapping, risk of injury to a minor and third-degree larceny.

On Monday around 4:13 p.m., police responded to Dixwell Avenue near Woodin Street for the report of a stolen car with a baby inside.

The driver of the car went inside a local store, leaving the keys to the car inside the ignition, according to police.

The suspect, later identified as Wong-Aponte, got inside the car and drove southbound on Dixwell Avenue.

Around 5:30 p.m., a Yale University Police Officer found the stolen car near Whalley Avenue.

The infant was found unharmed.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Wong-Aponte was held on a $250,000 bond and scheduled to be arraigned in Meriden Superior Court.

Police said he'll also be charged on the strength of four outstanding warrants out of West Haven, Orange and Milford.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(7) comments

x_lab_tech
x_lab_tech

Insurance companies should not be obligated to pay claims for stolen cars when a key is left inside, engine running, etc. As far as I'm concerned, you GAVE the car to the thief. Leaving a car running with a kid inside: How stupid. The thief AND the parent should be charged.

Report Add Reply
ColonMcEnroe
ColonMcEnroe

Come on HPD, release the negligent parent's name and the charges they are facing.

Report Add Reply
Verdad
Verdad

Typical of a "law and order republican". Hey dummy Colon wake up. Why don't they release the name of the car thief? And the charges they are facing!

Report Add Reply
Bristol62
Bristol62

Charge whoever was the driver who left baby and keys in the car. Can’t fix stupidity.

Report Add Reply
gothelittle
gothelittle

Once we stop prosecuting rape of women who are drunk in bars. Vulnerability does not justify crime.

Report Add Reply
Verdad
Verdad

Nope. Charge the car thief. Ya know? The person that committed the crime! Did you say something about being stupid?

Report Add Reply
Meanie02
Meanie02

YES!!! I agree 100%.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.