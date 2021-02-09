HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Hamden police identified a man accused of stealing a car that had a 6-month old baby inside.
They said Richardson Wong-Aponte, 37, of Hamden, was charged with second-degree kidnapping, risk of injury to a minor and third-degree larceny.
On Monday around 4:13 p.m., police responded to Dixwell Avenue near Woodin Street for the report of a stolen car with a baby inside.
The driver of the car went inside a local store, leaving the keys to the car inside the ignition, according to police.
The suspect, later identified as Wong-Aponte, got inside the car and drove southbound on Dixwell Avenue.
Around 5:30 p.m., a Yale University Police Officer found the stolen car near Whalley Avenue.
The infant was found unharmed.
The suspect was taken into custody.
Wong-Aponte was held on a $250,000 bond and scheduled to be arraigned in Meriden Superior Court.
Police said he'll also be charged on the strength of four outstanding warrants out of West Haven, Orange and Milford.
(7) comments
Insurance companies should not be obligated to pay claims for stolen cars when a key is left inside, engine running, etc. As far as I'm concerned, you GAVE the car to the thief. Leaving a car running with a kid inside: How stupid. The thief AND the parent should be charged.
Come on HPD, release the negligent parent's name and the charges they are facing.
Typical of a "law and order republican". Hey dummy Colon wake up. Why don't they release the name of the car thief? And the charges they are facing!
Charge whoever was the driver who left baby and keys in the car. Can’t fix stupidity.
Once we stop prosecuting rape of women who are drunk in bars. Vulnerability does not justify crime.
Nope. Charge the car thief. Ya know? The person that committed the crime! Did you say something about being stupid?
YES!!! I agree 100%.
