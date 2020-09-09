HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Hamden police are looking for a man who they believe is connected to a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.
The shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. in the area of Arch and Bowen streets.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 46-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
An investigation revealed the victim was panhandling in a parking lot on Arch Street when he got involved in a verbal dispute with the driver of a gray sedan.
Police said the victim started walking down Arch Street when the driver shot him three or four times.
Photos of the suspected vehicle and driver were released by police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden police at (203) 230-4055.
