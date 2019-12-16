HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Hamden police are looking for a man who snatched $675 worth of packages from a porch.
Officers said they responded to an address on Central Avenue on Dec. 13.
Police said the suspect, whom they described as having dark hair and a tattoo of a name in cursive lettering over his right eyebrow, took four packages from the home.
They also said he wore a red hooded sweatshirt and red pants.
Images of the suspect were captured by a Ring doorbell camera.
The packages contained electronic equipment and clothing, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden police at 203-230-4030.
