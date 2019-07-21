HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Hamden Police are investigating after two bullets entered a home just above where children were sleeping on Saturday morning.
Hamden Police Department Captain Ronald Smith told Channel 3 that Hamden Police responded to a “shots fired” incident in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Hamden Park Drive at about 2 a.m. on Saturday.
Captain Smith said officers discovered one bullet entered a family room, where three children were sleeping, another bullet struck a wall “a few feet above one of the children.” No one was injured.
Captain Smith said officers are also investigating two, separate “shots fired” incidents one of which took place on Thursday in the area of State Street and Ridge Road.
Witnesses said suspects were shooting at each other from cars.
Another incident took place on Friday on Warner Street at about 10:15 p.m. where bullet holes were found in numerous cars nearby, Capt. Smith said.
Extra patrols were increased in town, Capt. Smith said.
Those with information are asked to contact Detective Matthew Barbuto at (203) 287-4807.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.