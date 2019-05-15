HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Hamden police are searching for a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing after an argument with a family member.
They said Ricardo Harris Jr. left his home around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police said they searched for the area for him, but were unsuccessful.
Harris is described as standing 5'6" tall, weighing 150 pounds and wearing a white or gray Nike hooded sweatshirt. He was carrying a dark-colored backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden police at 203-230-4030.
