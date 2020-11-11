HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Police in Hamden are searching for three suspects accused in a violent robbery.
It happened early Wednesday morning at the Arden House on Mix Avenue.
Police said a 63-year-old nurse had just arrived at work when she told police she was approached by a young Black male who was wearing dark-colored clothing and a ski mask.
According to police, the woman said the suspect tried to grab her purse and then punched her in the shoulder and chest.
She told police two other Black males then grabbed her purse before they all took off in a light-colored SUV.
They fled toward Mix Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden police at 203-230-4055.
