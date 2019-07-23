HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Hamden police are looking for a woman accused of stealing a truck that had a child inside.
The 9-year-old child was left inside a running truck in the Family Dollar parking lot on Dixwell Avenue on Saturday afternoon.
The child was left in the car while his 62-year-old grandfather went inside for a couple items.
Moments later, a a black female, believed to be in her 20s, got in the truck and drove off, police said.
She drove to the Hamden Mart where she picked up a male suspect.
That’s when she told the 9-year-old to get out of the car.
The boy was later found at McDonalds on Dixwell Avenue by a Good Samaritan, who called police.
The truck that was stolen was described as a gray 2005 Ford F150.
The female suspect is described as having a slim build, with ear length black curls, and was wearing a peach colored shirt.
Hamden police are continuing to investigate.
