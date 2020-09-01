HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Hamden police are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman on Monday morning.
Police said a woman reported the incident around 8:30 a.m. on Whitney Avenue.
The 26-year-old victim told police she was driving northbound on Whitney Avenue when she was followed by a truck that was equipped with a “large silver flatbed.”
The victim said the driver of the truck pulled up alongside her and “winked.” As the woman continue to drive northbound, the man continued to drive alongside her.
The woman then told police the man “completely exposed his lower half and was masturbating when driving.”
The suspect is described as a white man around 30-years-old, with a beard.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Hamden Police at 203-230-4030.
