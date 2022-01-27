HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A 76-year-old man who was walking his dog was the victim of a robbery on Wednesday.
According to police, the crime happened just outside the victim's home Laurel Road around 9:15 a.m.
Police said the man has just returned home from walking his dog when he was struck in the head from behind with an unknown object. The victim suffered a laceration.
The suspects took the man's wallet.
The victim was treated at the scene, but ended up being brought to a hospital.
Police said there were two suspects who were possibly in their 20s. Both were described as being tall and wearing masks. One had on a yellow hoodie.
They were last seen running towards Prospect Street.
Anyone with information, or surveillance video, is asked to contact Det. Scott Levenduski of the Hamden Police Department's major crimes unite at 203-230-4050.
(3) comments
What kind of jerk are you to be robbing an old man? Wearing a bright yellow sweatshirt probably also wasn't a good idea when committing a crime.
The color fits him though. Coward. AND his punk asz friend.
The article was not published by the Robber.
