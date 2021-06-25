HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Hamden police said they are searching for a man whose released pit bull attacked a small dog and owner.
This incident took place at Moretti Field on Waite Street in Hamden on June 24 around 10 a.m.
Hamden Animal Control said the small dog suffered severe injuries while its owner was wounded trying to break up the attack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden Animal Control 203-230-4080.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.