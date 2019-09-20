HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hamden are looking for a man who used a stolen credit card.
Police said they responded to a home on Second Street on Sept. 13.
The 51-year-old victim told officers that her credit card was fraudulently used to buy $1,058 worth of stolen merchandise.
Investigators found that the card was used at Walmart in New Haven.
They released surveillance pictures of the suspect, whom was described as being a man in his 20s with a short, lean, athletic build. He wore a dark hooded sweatshirt.
Police said the suspect frequents the Second Street area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden police at 203-230-4030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.