HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Motorcycle thieves are being sought in Hamden, according to police.
Officers said that around 2 a.m. on Friday, a 23-year-old New Haven man was trying to fix his motorcycle on Concord Street when he was robbed by three men.
The victim reported that while his Honda IceBear Grom motorcycle was disabled and he was on it, the bike was "tapped" by a 2008 gray Volkswagen Jetta.
The victim was ejected from the motorcycle, but not seriously hurt.
The three men were said to have firearms. One took the motorcycle on foot towards Dante Place.
The other suspects followed in the Jetta.
The one pushing to bike was described as being in his 20s, about 6 feet tall and wearing a white t-shirt with black shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4030.
