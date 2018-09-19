HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hamden said they're looking for a shoplifting suspect.
They said the man took items from the Old Navy on Dixwell Avenue on Sept. 13.
Police said they responded to the store around 3:45 p.m.
Investigators described the man as being in his 20s or 30s, standing 5'7" tall with braided hair in a bun style and wearing a hooded sweatshirt.
He left the store with about $1,000 worth of merchandise.
He fled in a gray four-door sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden police at 203-230-4030
