HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hamden are looking for someone who tried to lure a teenager into a vehicle.
According to officers, it happened on Jones Road Wednesday around 3:30 p.m.
They said the 13-year-old Hamden resident was walking her dog when she was approached by a man in a older model red Honda Accord.
The teen reported that the man asked for her name and then said "you should get in the vehicle."
The girl refused.
The Accord was last seen heading west toward Pine Rock Avenue, police said.
The man was described as being in his 30s with yellow teeth.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden police at 203-230-4030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.