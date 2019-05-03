HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Police are expecting to make an arrest after finding an extensive marijuana grow operation in Hamden.
Officers conducted a search and seizure warrant at a home on Town Walk Drive on April 30.
That’s where they found 9.15 pounds of marijuana.
Police called it a “sophisticated grow operation.”
Hamden police have submitted an arrest warrant application for the homeowner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.