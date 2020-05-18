HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for claiming to have the coronavirus and spitting on officers after he was caught shoplifting.
Juan Acevedo, 48, of New Haven, was arrested on Saturday.
Around 8:20 p.m., an officer working extra duty at Stop & Shop on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden sought to assist a loss prevention officer with a shoplifting report.
The loss prevention officer reported that the suspect was trying to steal a number of items.
The suspect, identified as Acevedo, was detained.
At that point, police said Acevedo told them he was infected with COVID-19 and started to cough. As he was being arrested, police said the suspect tried to spit on them several times.
They were able to take him into custody and brought him to police headquarters.
There, Acevedo admitted that he did not have the coronavirus, police said.
He was charged with criminal attempt to assault a police officer, interfering with police, sixth-degree larceny and third-degree criminal trespass.
Acevedo was held on a $25,000 bond and given a court date of July 6.
