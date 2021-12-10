HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- COVID is on the rise, and towns are taking action.
Hamden is bringing back mask mandates at all public places.
Starting Saturday, all public places in Hamden will require people to wear masks.
“I have to make a decision as to what’s best for Hamden and how we can keep people safe in Hamden, and that’s what I have chosen to do,” said Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett.
She said with variants spreading and hospitalizations also increasing, this is not the time to relax mandates.
Hamden is also seeing its first case of omicron variant.
At Thyme and Season, a health food market, some are getting used to wearing the masks.
“Personally, it doesn’t bother me because I have been wearing mine this whole time anyway. Just keep me family safe, medical issues,” said Joe King, of Hamden.
Restaurants lost a lot of business during the height of the pandemic, hundreds closed completely, many are now making a comeback, but with the mandates returning, are they concerned customers will stay away?
“It’s a little frustrating with the back and forth. One day you do, one day you don’t, but we are going to do whatever’s asked to protect the public, our patrons,” said Howard Pelkey, of Eli’s on Whitney.
The holiday season is a busy time for restaurants, but with colder weather, outdoor dining is not always as option.
