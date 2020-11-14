HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Hamden school officials have moved to transition all public schools to remote learning through early 2021.
The Hamden Board of Education approved the decision unanimously Saturday night during a special meeting.
All students would begin distance learning from November 23 through January 19.
The decision comes as many communities across the state have been moved to a red alert status.
