HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - The Town of Hamden has pushed back its first day of school due to COVID-19 concerns.
According to the Hamden Board of Education, the new start date is Sept. 15, 2020.
The decision was made after a vote that happened during a meeting on Tuesday night.
The board confirmed on Wednesday that two Hamden High School teachers tested positive for the virus on Friday.
It provided a statement on Wednesday morning:
On Aug. 25, the Hamden Public Schools Board of Education voted to delay the reopening of schools until Sept. 15. As the over 280 people who virtually attended the meeting know, the meeting lasted 4 ½ hours, the majority of which was a discussion on the need for this delay. It was not an easy decision.
To be clear: No one on the Board of Education and no one on the district administration team wanted to delay reopening. What they DID want was to ensure that when schools do open, our students have the teachers and other staff in place so that classes and other school routines operate well. The delay until Sept. 15 will allow the district to work through most if not all of the very complex personnel matters (many of which have legal implications) to make this happen.
All new safety structures are in place in our buildings. Teachers are busy learning the new technology tools and structures needed to reopen in a hybrid model. We are all anxious to get students back to school, and thank our community for their patience as we resolve the remaining issues for a positive reopening of schools.
"Our goal is to do what’s very best for our students and to keep them safe," the board wrote on social media. "That is the number one concern, safety."
As of Tuesday, Hamden had a total of 1,054 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to data released by the state.
A breakdown of the state's data can be found here.
Channel 3 will have more on this story starting at 4 p.m.
