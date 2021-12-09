HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - In an effort to combat the growing number of coronavirus cases in the state, one New Haven County community is reinstating its indoor mask mandate.
Hamden Mayor Lauren Garret made the announcement Thursday evening.
This comes after town officials were alerted of a positive Omicron case within their community.
The indoor mask mandate will go into effect at 12:01 Saturday morning and applies to everyone, regardless of your vaccination status.
"Vaccination is the primary preventative method to control the spread of COVID-19. Preventing the spread of COVID-19 is a multi-pronged approach which includes frequent hand washing, maintaining social distancing indoors, avoiding large social gatherings, vaccination, and wearing masks indoors. Doing our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19 will protect us and keep us all safe. We want our town to thrive, and with this mask mandate, we can stay open by taking these healthy and safe measures," Garrett said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.